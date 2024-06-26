Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 42.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mosaic by 80.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 168.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.9 %

MOS stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $42.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.