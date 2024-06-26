Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

