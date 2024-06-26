Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Hologic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.25. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

