Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

