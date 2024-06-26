Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PLDT during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in PLDT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 10.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

