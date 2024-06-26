Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $314,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 229,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after acquiring an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KRG opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

