Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 22,254 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RWT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $847.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 914.29%.

Insider Activity at Redwood Trust

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

