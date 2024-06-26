Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 19%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 60,888,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,132,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

