Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.93

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 2723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 393,881 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Yum China by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Yum China by 23,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

