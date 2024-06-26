Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

