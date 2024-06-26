Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

