22,215 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $85.46.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

