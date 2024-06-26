Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

