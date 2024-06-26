Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 33,524 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.