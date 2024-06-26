International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

