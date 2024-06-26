International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,575 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,586 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,461 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.3 %

AAL stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

