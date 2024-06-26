Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

