27,954 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.