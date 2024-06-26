Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 95,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 120,375 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,287,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

