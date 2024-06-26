Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 33,075 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

JXN stock opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

