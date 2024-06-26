Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,096 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Shell by 0.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 39,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 5.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Shell by 60.4% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 11,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

