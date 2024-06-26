Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,963 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

