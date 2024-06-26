International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

