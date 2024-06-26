Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 29.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 39.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 642,109 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.



