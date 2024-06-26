International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 18,100 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 283,269 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,427,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

IVT stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

