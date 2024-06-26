Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

