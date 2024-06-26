Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

