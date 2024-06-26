Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 51,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 353,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

FIS stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

