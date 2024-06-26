Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 127,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.