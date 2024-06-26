Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

