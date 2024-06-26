International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

