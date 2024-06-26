RFG Advisory LLC Invests $221,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 207,560 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,224,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $885.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

