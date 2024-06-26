International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 362,821 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

