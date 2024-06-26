Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

TSE:IVN opened at C$17.60 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

