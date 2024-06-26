Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Senior Officer Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
TSE:IVN opened at C$17.60 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63 and a beta of 1.98.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ivanhoe Mines
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.