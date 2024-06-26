RFG Advisory LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS ITA opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.