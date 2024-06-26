GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 189 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,733 shares of company stock worth $50,611,541. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -265.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average is $202.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

