Rebecca Wooters Sells 3,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.0 %

SIG stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $40,962,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $52,976,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

