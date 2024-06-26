Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Shay Banon Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 24th, Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

