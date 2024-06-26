SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells $67,532.64 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.87. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

