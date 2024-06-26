Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

