T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 133,461 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,431,391,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67.

On Monday, June 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76.

On Friday, June 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total transaction of $23,874,796.71.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total transaction of $41,139,423.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $31,420,732.20.

TMUS opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

