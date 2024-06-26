RFG Advisory LLC Invests $263,000 in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QJUN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 975.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

BATS:QJUN opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

