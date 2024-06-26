RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.