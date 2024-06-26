HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Director Sells $32,760.00 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sigal Zarmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair downgraded HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HashiCorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

