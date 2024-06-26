Insider Buying: ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Acquires 8,264,462 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ProKidney Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. ProKidney Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $511.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PROK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on PROK

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.