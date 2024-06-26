Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

