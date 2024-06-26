Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after buying an additional 5,331,439 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.46.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

