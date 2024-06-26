Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

