Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.0 %

ANF opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.35.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

