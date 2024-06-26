Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $2.80 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.